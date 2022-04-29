For analysts and Conservative lawmakers, the Tories’ poor performance at the polls in May and new punishments by the Partygate could seal the British premier’s political fate.| Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

In January, before the start of the war in Ukraine, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, faced the most difficult moment of his term, with public criticism and threats of dismissal by parliamentarians from his own party due to Partygate – as was dubbed the scandal in which UK officials circumvented lockdown rules during the pandemic and attended events and parties.

The sanctions on Russia and the response to the invasion of Ukraine, launched by Moscow on February 24, have given breath to the leader of the Tories, the British Conservative party, but the truce could be close to the end.

On 5 May, local elections will be held in the country (coinciding with the election of the Assembly of Northern Ireland), in which the members of 146 unit, metropolitan and district councils in England, 32 councils in Scotland and 22 in the Country will be chosen. Wales, plus seven directly elected English mayors.

Political analysts and Conservative lawmakers believe that pressure to oust Johnson could increase if the Tories are shipwrecked at the polls. A poll released this month found Conservatives expected to lose about 800 seats and control of about 20 local councils in May.

Political analyst Robert Hayward, affiliated with Johnson’s party, warned in an interview with The Guardian that the prime minister’s future could be decided by two issues: a poor performance by the Tories at the polls in May, which the caption would attribute to the erosion of the image. of the premier, and new punishments by Partygate.

Johnson was already fined in early April for attending a party to celebrate his birthday in Downing Street, the British prime minister’s official residence, in June 2020. The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events in which government officials allegedly flouted the lockdown. , and at least six had Johnson’s participation.

“These two points can trigger the whole process that took place in January again,” Hayward said. After the announcement of the first fine imposed on the prime minister, the Metropolitan Police said that no further punishments regarding Partygate will be issued until the local elections in May, but investigations are continuing.

A Conservative MP, however, told the Sunday Express that the British voter has other concerns besides disregarding the lockdown during the pandemic. “There are issues about the cost of living, in particular, that the government is not addressing, and if the local elections go bad [para o partido]we will see the letters arrive again,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

The reference is the requirement that at least 54 Conservative lawmakers send a letter asking for a vote of no confidence against Johnson, which could remove him from the leadership of the party and, consequently, from the post of prime minister, which he has held since 2019.

However, another Conservative lawmaker, in favor of Johnson’s departure, also told the Sunday Express that he believed that any possibility of removing the prime minister “is over”, even if the election results in May are bad and that the premier receives other punishments for the Partygate.

“Ukraine has put everything into perspective. We saw in Russia what a real dictator looks like, and in the midst of a war Partygate seems much less important,” she argued. Only after May 5 will there be an answer to this question.