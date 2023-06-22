Thursday, June 22, 2023, 00:48



His is a mastery that exceeds excellence, making it easy to balance tradition and innovation. Its gastronomic offer consists of perfectly planned dishes that evoke nuances, emotions, memories… thanks to its iron mastery of culinary art. Combine the usual flavors with new creations, resulting in a journey to enjoy one bite at a time. It’s been like this for 40 years, almost nothing.

El Pedrusco restaurant opened its doors in 1983, by the hand of the couple formed by Pedro Cerón and Isabel Hernández. Professional ranchers with no experience in the hospitality industry, they decided to open a picnic area in an old lamb stable, located in the Murcian district of Cañada Hermosa, a place perfectly connected to the current Northwest Highway (RM-15). The family business was later joined by his two sons, Antonio and Salvador Cerón, who, to this day, hold the reins of one of the best-known and most recognized establishments in the Region of Murcia.

With the passage of time, the trust of a consolidated clientele and the vision of the future of the second generation, that roadside sale evolved into a restaurant that is determinedly committed to the concepts of local cuisine, maximum quality and good service, hence that has become a space of inspiration for other hoteliers.

Meats are undoubtedly the specialty of the house. Diners can choose from a wide selection, such as Galician blonde cow (whose supplier is a small farmer in the town of Monforte de Lemos), Burgos lamb, Segureño lamb, Murcian kid… Fish and shellfish, bought daily In the Lonja de Alcantarilla, they are also very popular, especially the octopus legs (charred on the grill on a bed of potatoes), cod, wild sea bass, etc. Another flagship are the rice dishes, which are available for all tastes: with rabbit and snails; seafood (includes flank tuna, squid and peeled prawns), and with pork ribs and artichokes, among other varieties.

Sardine toast paired with Estrella de Levante.



Carmen Saura / EFQ







plates without folds



To whet your appetite, the public can opt for two new recipes that have been causing a real sensation since they were incorporated. It is, on the one hand, the artichoke flower with foie and Parmesan cream, and on the other, the marinated sardine toast with minced vegetables and tomato jam with cinnamon. Undoubtedly, two bites with a suggestive finish.

In addition, it proposes to combine any gastronomic experience with the perfect pairing. For this, it has a winery that covers the main Denominations of Origin in Spain to offer the best wines, cavas and champagnes. Added to this is its succulent dessert menu, all homemade, to round off any meal, with proposals as appetizing as fried milk with nougat ice cream, homemade cream millefeuille with hot chocolate and creamy cheesecake baked in the ”style. La Viña’ of San Sebastian.

Daily menu



The good press for El Pedrusco also relies on its human team, made up of committed professionals with a vocation for service who have the gift of making everyone who sits at the bar and at the table feel at home.

It opens from Tuesday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., uninterrupted. It offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. The establishment has several spaces, depending on the type of service: daily room with capacity for 70 diners, menu room for 90 people and terrace with space for 70 diners. The place is modern, elegant and carefully decorated to enjoy from an informal lunch to a family meal. And even the prestigious ‘Jornadas del lechazo de Burgos’, which will celebrate its eighth edition next December, with a special menu. Due to the success of participation, the event takes place throughout the entire week of the December bridge to respond to the high demand.