Thursday, June 22, 2023, 00:49







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The ramen has passed us by the left almost without realizing it. Takimi Ramen, in addition, a Japanese cartoon film has been staged in Murcia and has decorated the entire venue with its almost giant-sized protagonists, posters with legends in Japanese, lanterns…

This content is exclusive for subscribers