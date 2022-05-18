Jesus Heredia, alias The Pantojaone of the main drug lords in Campo de Gibraltar, has been arrested again in an operation against drug trafficking carried out against a network based in the La Janda region of the same province, the Civil Guard reported on Wednesday.

The Pantoja has been arrested in the operation called Complete-Innocent, in which the Civil Guard has arrested another 44 people and intervened 2,660 kilograms of hashish, 66,480 euros, three recreational boats, two panelable inflatable boats, three stolen SUVs and two vans of stolen cargo prepared for the caches that they intended to introduce on the Cadiz coast.

The La Janda organization was dedicated to the introduction of large amounts of hashish through boats, and also distributed other drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana, which it acquired from other organizations, including the Pantoja organization. The network operated mainly in the towns of Chiclana de la Frontera, Medina Sidonia and Vejer de la Frontera. Of the 45 detainees, 13 have been imprisoned for drug trafficking crimes, belonging to a criminal organization, receiving a motor vehicle, usurpation of marital status and forgery of public documents.