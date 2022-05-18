That is the opinion of the Court of Audit today, during the annual audit of government expenditure. On so-called Accountability Day, also known as mincemeat day, the government’s housekeeping book is measured.

To illustrate: the amount of 15.5 billion is five percent of the obligations that the government has entered into. This therefore concerns amounts that the government has committed itself to spend in the (near) future. Even if that accounts for five percent of all obligations, that quickly becomes a large amount.

For example, the Ministry of Health involved 4.1 billion euros in corona-related obligations, the legality of which could not be established. Last year, the billions went to the GGDs, testing capacity and the development and purchase of vaccines, among other things. The Court of Audit writes: “The main reason is that the ministry cannot prove that all goods and services that were paid for were actually delivered.” That was already the case in 2020.