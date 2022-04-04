The Casa del Rey, Real Madrid, the COE, Rafa Nadal, Feliciano López, Paula Badosa, Álex Corretja, Nico Almagro, Fernando López Miras, José Antonio Serrano and most of the most important clubs in the Region congratulated Carlos Alcaraz yesterday for his historic victory in Miami. But it was in his town, in El Palmar, where the madness was unleashed by the first great success of a boy who always remembers his origins. «El Palmar and Murcia, always ahead. And very proud of it, ”Alcaraz has said publicly on several occasions. He lives in Villena, but whenever he can he visits his family and friends in El Palmar.

The final of the Miami Masters 1,000 was experienced with particular passion in two places: at the El Palmar Country Club, which was founded by the grandfather of the new world tennis prodigy and where his father has been director for many years; and on Pintor Pedro Cano Avenue, next to Aghata Park, where the City Council installed a giant screen to watch the final against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

In both places there was a party at the end of the game and the hugs and mutual congratulations went on for a long time. Verónica Sánchez, municipal mayor of El Palmar, was one of the happiest on a night to remember by all. The most populous district of Murcia, with 24,000 inhabitants, has been placed on the world sports map by its most illustrious neighbor. Several national televisions covered the party that was lived in the town with the victory.

We’ll see if there is time for the Murcia City Council to honor Alcaraz in the coming days, who will return tomorrow from Miami and next week will face his first major tournament of the land tour. It will be the Masters 1,000 of Montecarlo. Then come Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Rome and Paris.

“You were born to shine”



Outside of Murcia, the joy in the world of sports was also absolute. “Impressive. Congratulations for what you achieve, but above all for what you transmit. Spain cannot have a better heir than you. Thank you for those values ​​and for that tennis that we constantly enjoy. You were born to shine, Carlos”, the Spanish Paula Badosa, number 3 in the WTA ranking, wrote to the great protagonist of the day.

«The energy that Carlos Alcaraz gives off on the track is brutal. And his game… of those who get you off the couch! », Feliciano López, his partner in the Spanish Davis Cup team and a good friend of Ferrero and Carlos himself, highlighted. “Alcaraz is my idol,” said Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis.