Soccer goes on. Soccer doesn’t stop. The lag remained, the discomfort of not going to the World Cup, not even the playoffs, but the ball keeps rolling, here and there. And the players of the Colombian National Team resumed their normal activity, their daily life in the clubs, some with a goal –a couple–, others without a goal, some are injured, others had a break for what is to come, the end of the season. There is no World Cup on the horizon, but titles remain at stake.

This is how the weekend went

They returned to their teams, their minds shaken by the elimination, they had to watch the draw for the World Cup on TV, and yet everything continues. There is no time to stay in regrets. The leagues don’t stop. In England, the final stretch began in which Luis Díaz, the best Colombian player today – and a great absentee in Qatar – will seek the Premier League title. But Lucho did not play on Saturday, in the victory against Watford, he ready his engines to face the final fight with Manchester City, which leads him one point in the table.

David Ospina flew again with Napoli, as he did for almost the entire World Cup qualifier – his saves in Qatar will be missed – to avoid a goal from Atalanta yesterday. It was a volley of his, pure reaction, pure reflection, changed hand. And Napoli finally won, defeated 1-3 away to Atalanta, who had Luis Fernando Muriel, a very active Muriel, very insistent, very vindictive, but who did not score.

From the bench he was encouraged by his eternal partner Duván Zapata, the absentee in Colombia’s last calls, and who returned to the club’s list, after his long injury. There goes Zapata, waiting to return.

Another who is still in his injured state is Falcao García, who was again absent from Rayo Vallecano, who tied with Granada in the Spanish League. Luis Suárez did play there, one of those who is looking to break into the National Team.

Another injured is striker Alfredo Morelos. He arrived badly at the National Team, he did not play any of the two games, he left before, and he is still recovering due to a muscular problem. Scottish Rangers are expecting you soon.

Following, or returning to Italy, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado played, starting with Juventus in a great game against Inter. Cuadrado, who did not play the last game of the National Team due to yellow cards, arrived in Turin on time and that is why he played yesterday, leading the attack with his crosses from the right, although his team could not get the result and ended up losing a key game at home, 0-1.

Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.

And who is wondering if there were no Colombian goals this weekend in the world leagues, if it is that the evil of the National Team was transferred to the teams, well, it must be said that there were: just two. Luis Sinisterra, the same forward chosen in the last two games of the tie and who passed without a goal, as he got off the plane back to Europe, put on the Feyenoord shirt, and immediately recovered the essence, he scored a goal in the 2-0 against Willem II, in the Dutch league. As if to ratify what has already been proven, that the goal problem is not there, it was here.

Miguel Borja also scored with Junior, giving him victory over Alianza in the local league.

The base resumes activity

In general, the base players of the National Team played over the weekend, they resumed activity. And that’s how this bitter taste goes away more easily: Wílmar Barrios did it with Zenit in Russia (0-0 against Sochi), Jéfferson Lerma with Bournemouth in the second division of England (victory 3-2 against Bristol), striker Rafael Santos Borré played for Frankfurt in Germany (0-0 against Greuther Furth), Dávinson Sánchez, started with Tottenham in the 0-0 against Newcastle…

And on this side of the planet, Frank Fabra, who started with Colombia, repeated with Boca Juniors, in the 2-2 against Arsenal in the Argentine Professional League. Juan Fernando Quintero started with River Plate against Defense and Justice, with a 1-2 victory.

There were also others who had to continue with the hangover of elimination without playing, such as those of Genk from Belgium, Daniel Muñoz and Carlos Cuesta, or like James himself, in Qatar, since the club will have the Asian Champions League this week , and he is expected to be.

So football does not stop, although there is no World Cup on the horizon for Colombia.

