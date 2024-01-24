Prisa Media increases its commitment to economic and business information with the creation of a large economic information platform with professionals from EL PAÍS and Five days. The economic newspaper, the dean of the salmon press in Spain, will maintain the brand and its printed edition and will also become a space of high specialization and added value for EL PAÍS focused on information about companies and markets. The offer is completed with the Economy section of the general newspaper, focused on macroeconomic information and great stories about companies with political and social impact; and with the supplement Businessa space for trend analysis and major opinion firms.

The result of this union of forces will be the creation of one of the largest platforms in Spanish for content and services around the economy, with a complete and global offer aimed at senior executives, small business owners, consumers, academics, investors and readers with interest in the subject. The contents of Five days will be accessible from a new subscription option to EL PAÍS: the option premium. In 2023, the newspaper exceeded 350,000 subscriptions.

The new team will be made up of more than 50 people—the 45 journalists from Five days are integrated into the EL PAÍS staff—and will work to generate the content of the three brands, which keep their printed editions absolutely differentiated. At the head of this economic platform will be Amanda Mars, deputy director of Economy of EL PAÍS and director of Five days. The three large information areas will be led by Jesús Sérvulo González (Macroeconomics) with Lluís Pellicer as right hand, Daniel Toledo (Companies and sectors) and Nuño Rodrigo (Markets and investment). David Fernández will continue to lead Business.

The director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, values: “The sum of the journalists from Five days and EL PAÍS allows us to significantly increase our informative capacity in an area as relevant to our readers as the economy. With the aim of generating more and better content: news, analysis, opinion, with a structure designed to address all economic areas and a lot of specialized talent to be more useful to our readers.”

For Carlos Núñez, executive president of Prisa Media, “this strategic decision seeks to strengthen and improve the quality of the economic coverage that we offer to our readers through our two newspapers, EL PAÍS and Five days. As a result of this operation, our teams of economic journalists will work in a coordinated manner to provide deeper analysis, exhaustive investigations and broader coverage of economic financial information at a national and international level.”

For Amanda Mars, deputy director of Economy at EL PAÍS and director of Five days“the editorials of Five days and EL PAÍS form a team of enormous talent and informative nerve, who share a way of observing and telling the economy from all angles. They have highly specialized journalists who also have a transversal perspective, complementary profiles who, working side by side, offer the best economic information in the Spanish language.”