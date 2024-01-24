505 Games announces that the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will be among the games featured at Taipei Game Show 2024which will take place from January 25th to 28th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Hundred Heroes will be officially launched next April 23, 2024on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

505 Games brings Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Ghostrunner 2 and Nivalis to Taipei Game Show 2024

Developers from Rabbit & Bear Studios and ION LANDS will be present at the event

CALABASAS, California – January 24, 2024 – 505 Games kicks off its 2024 calendar with the presence of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes And Nivalis to the Taipei Game Show 2024 which will be held from January 25 to 28, 2024 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The event will also feature developers Rabbit & Bear Studios and ION LANDS.

The presence at the fair of 505 Games in the B2C section of the Taipei Game Show will include playable demos of Nivalis And Ghostrunner 2. Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II), Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV) and Junichi Murakami will be present at the Taipei Game Show in the booth of Justdan, the local publishing partner of PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, to present the highly anticipated JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in preparation for the worldwide launch, scheduled for April 23, 2024, on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

NivalisION LANDS' cyberpunk life simulator returns to Cloudpunk's eponymous city. Make your mark in this futuristic video game from a humble noodle stand or nightclub to a booming business. Meet strange characters, discover a vibrant underground world… or simply enjoy a simple life of fishing and decorating your home far above the clouds. A future full of possibilities awaits you in Nivalis in late 2024 on Steam and Epic Games Store. Besides trying Nivalisvisitors will also be able to attend the presentation by Marko Dieckmann (Creative Director, ION LANDS) which will be held on January 26 at 3:00 pm (local time) (Indie House Area – Stand no. W01).

Also GSE, the local publishing partner of the physical version of Ghostrunner 2 on PS5 will be present at the event to celebrate the release of the Chinese voice over and the Dragon Pack expansion.

Taipei Game Show 2024 will be held from January 25 to 28, 2024 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. For more information, visit the official website of Taipei Game Show and the official website of 505 Games.