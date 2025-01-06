The administrations of Mrs. Manolitain the center of Madrid, and the Bruixa d’Orin Sort (Lleida) are famous for awarding a large number of prizes in the Christmas Lottery, and there are many who choose them to also try their luck in the Christmas Lottery draw. Children’s Lottery.

However, on this occasion Luck was elusive with the two mythical administrations: And none of them sold any of the three main prizes in the Three Kings’ Day draw, according to the list of winning administrations published by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

All the limelight went this time to a Lottery administration that has completely sold the first prizeendowed with two million euros for the series.

An administration from León distributes the full first prize

It is about the administration of Lotería 19 de Leónlocated in the Corte Inglés Shopping Center (c/Fray de León, 21). This establishment in the Leonese capital has completely distributed the winning number of the draw, 78,908. If the 55 consigned series had been sold, the León administration would have distributed a total of 110 million euros in prizes.

Although the first prize has fallen entirely in León, the second and the third prize They have not had the same luck: both have been widely distributed throughout the national territoryin more than 30 different provinces.

Valencia has a special mention, since several municipalities affected by DANA last October have been awarded in this Children’s Lottery: Aldaia, Paiporta, Silla, Manises, Alaquàs and Picassent.