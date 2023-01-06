The Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery distributes this Friday (live on TVE from 12 noon) 700 million in prizes with Asturias and Castilla León as the autonomous communities with the highest expenditure per inhabitant (26 euros), ten euros more than the national average (16.71 euros), one more than in 2022 (15.66).

As usual, the people from Soriano are the ones who play the most money (54 euros per head, six more than last year) in this draw that is a kind of second chance for those who were not lucky with the lottery Christmas, on December 22. Apart from Ceuta and Melilla (where they barely play 4 euros per inhabitant), the most ‘austere’ autonomies in ‘El Niño’ are the Balearic Islands (almost 9 euros per capita) and Catalonia, Extremadura and the Canary Islands (12 euros).

The State Lottery and Gambling Hall (LAE) will host this traditional raffle that dedicates 70% of its total issue, one billion euros, to prizes. Specifically, there are a total of 50 series of 100,000 tickets each, at a price of 200 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 20 euros.

Lotteries have not yet specified total sales to the extent that up to 10 in the morning on Three Kings Day (two hours before the start of the draw) tickets can be purchased in establishments that are open or also online.

It is the ending in 0 that has led the cat into the water the most times, almost quadrupling the least (the ending in 3). Specifically, on 22 occasions the first prize of ‘El Niño’ ended in 0. Other endings that achieved the refund of the first prize were 7 (fourteen times), 9 (thirteen times); 4 and 5 (twelve times), 2 (eleven times) and 6 (ten times). The least lucky endings have been 1 (nine times); 8 (eight times) and the aforementioned 3 (six times).

Regarding the most important prizes for ‘El Niño’, the first prize is 2,000,000 euros per series (200,000 euros for the tenth, half that of ‘El Gordo’); the second of 750,000 euros per series (75,000 to the tenth); and the third, of 250,000 euros per series (25,000 per tenth).

In addition, there are 20 prizes of 3,500 euros per series (two four-figure extractions), another 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros (fourteen three-figure extractions) and 5,000 prizes of 400 euros per series (five two-figure extractions). There are also 30,000 prizes of 200 euros per series (20 euros per tenth, that is, the refund) for the tickets whose last number matches that of the first prize and for those tickets whose last number is equal to the one obtained in two special extractions. which will be carried out by the children of San Ildefonso, who once again put their voice to the lottery.

Last year the first prize for ‘El Niño’ went to 41665, sold entirely in a single administration in Logroño. The second (44969) and the third (19467) left ‘pinches’ practically throughout the country.

“Added Illusion”



In an interview with Europa Press, the president of LAE, Jesús Huerta, stated that “this raffle marks the beginning of the year and the end of Christmas. It provides an added illusion and both for its broadcast and its symbology it is the second most important of the year for us, only behind the Christmas Lottery », he underlines.

The extraordinary draw for the Child will grant the Treasury about 19.5 million euros, provided that all the tenths of the first and second prize have been sold, according to the estimate made by the Technicians Union of the Ministry of Finance, Gestha.

The Treasury only taxes the first two prizes of the Children’s Lottery, of 200,000 and 75,000 euros per tenth, respectively, while for the third prize of 25,000 euros (and for the following smaller amounts) the lucky ones do not have to pay taxes.

since 1868



There are documentary references that in 1868 this raffle was already popularly known as ‘El Niño’. This denomination is possibly due to the proximity of the Epiphany of the Lord or the Adoration of the Child by the Magi from the East.

It is in 1941 when this draw is configured with its own personality and name, until it became the second most important of the National Lottery.

It was not until 1966 when the denomination of ‘El Niño’ appears in the official lists of prizes. The raffles began to grant refunds in 1942 and since 1946 termination and refund prizes. Since 1966, all the draws have been held uninterruptedly by the system of multiple drums, like the one we will see again today. Luck!