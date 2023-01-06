The US Department of Commerce said the trade deficit fell 21 percent to $61.5 billion, the lowest level since September 2020..

The percentage drop in the trade deficit was the largest since February 2009.

Imports plunged 6.4 percent to $313.4 billion, with merchandise imports falling 7.5 percent to $254.9 billion..

Exports fell 2 percent to 251.9 billion dollars, as merchandise exports fell 3 percent to 170.8 billion dollars, but exports of cars, spare parts and engines were the highest since August 2019..

And the US economy had recorded growth in the third quarter of this year, more than expected, by 2.9 percent on an annual basis, after recording two quarters of contraction..

The US economy contracted by 0.6 percent in the second quarter, after contracting by 1.6 percent in the first quarter, which threatened to enter the world’s largest economy into recession..

And under the weight of high inflation and accelerating interest rates, domestic demand declined in America, amid fears that the country will witness a recession in the coming months, with the continuation of the Fed’s strict policies..