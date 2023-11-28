TV ratings, Milan in pieces against Borussia Dortmund but Chukwueze scores goals (also) against Auditel

Cursed Champions League round for Milan: 1-3 against Borussia Dortmund (only a flash from Chukwueze in the Rossoneri night at San Siro) and almost certain elimination in the groups.

To qualify for the round of 16, the team coached by Stefano Pioli should win in the last match on Newcastle’s pitch and hope that Borussia Dortmund defeats PSG. Not a very simple combination (especially since the Bundesliga vice-champions only need one point to win the group).



A knockout that also weighs on a financial level that Milan suffered at San Siro: 90 million that would disappear without passing the Champions League round, because this would also mean the certainty of not participating in the 32-team Club World Cup which will be played in June-July 2025 in the United States.

Milan won only in terms of TV ratings. The match against Borussia Dortmund in fact sends Canale 5 soaring to 4,372,000 viewers, equal to a 21.1% share. The last episode of the Rai1 drama Circeo with Greta Scarano is beaten by the Champions League and closes with 2,350,000 viewers equal to 13.3% (here all the prime time numbers with the Floris-Berlinguer talk show war, Le Iene and Boomerissima by Alessia Marcuzzi)

