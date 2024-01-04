Trial in Malaga of 'El Melillero' for trying to murder his ex-girlfriend and a friend with acid in Cártama, on November 13. Álex Zea (Europa Press)

José Arcadio DM, alias The Melillero, the man who sprayed his ex-partner and a friend with sulfuric acid in 2021 in Malaga, has been sentenced to 41 years and three months in prison. The sentence, handed down on December 21 and made public this Thursday afternoon, has found him guilty of the attempted murder of both Sandra, his ex-girlfriend, and Cristina, the woman who was traveling with her at the time of the attack that He injured both seriously. He also condemns him for two crimes of serious threats against women, in addition to one of habitual abuse and another of harassment. The ruling also imposes 32 years and three months in prison for Juan José G., who accompanied El Melillero at the time of the attack – although the court has not been able to clarify who the material author was – and 10 years in prison for another crony. , Victor. The first two must pay 1.4 million in compensation to the victims.

The court has considered it proven that El Melillero and Sandra had a romantic relationship between May and December 2020, which started normally but in which little by little he exercised control over her, even accessing her cell phone and generating “frequent incidents between the couple.” At least once he slapped him and on another he suffered a stab wound. “He also controlled the places she went to,” indicates the text, which highlights frequent discussions between the two in which he told her, among other adjectives, “whore, slut, you are worthless, you are the lowest thing on the Costa del Sol.” ”. These circumstances made the young woman want to leave the apartment they both shared in the city of Malaga, although he responded that “if she left him or reported him he would cause harm to her and her family.” Finally, in mid-December, she broke off the relationship.

During the following days he harassed her, followed her and called her on numerous occasions. The situation worsened during the first days of January 2021, when in parallel El Melillero was preparing her attack. Between January 1 and 5, he commissioned his friend Víctor to buy a bottle of sulfuric acid “with the highest possible concentration,” which he purchased online. The first attempt to spray Sandra with the corrosive liquid was during the night of January 11, 2021, when he followed her ex-partner's vehicle—on which she had placed a beacon—but failed to get her to roll down the window. vehicle.

The next day, January 12, around two in the afternoon, they followed her again and blocked her path on a street in Cártama, a town in the metropolitan area located about 20 kilometers from Málaga. They approached in the opposite direction and when they were parallel, “one of the occupants” proceeded “to press the canister containing the sulfuric acid, directing it to the upper part of the glass corresponding to the pilot,” that is, where Sandra sat. The acid fell on her and also splashed her friend. They both got out of the car to avoid suffocation and José Arcadio “laughed while he looked at them, before fleeing.” Her ex-partner suffered burns on 45% of her body, she has had to undergo surgery on a dozen occasions and has numerous lifelong consequences. Cristina also has serious burns on various parts of her body (20% of the total) and has suffered numerous injuries and consequences from the attack.

Restraining order

For all these reasons, the court has sentenced The Melillero to a total of 41 years and three months in prison as guilty of two crimes of attempted murder of both Sandra and Cristina and two crimes of serious threats against women, as well as one of habitual abuse and another of harassment against his ex-partner. He also prohibits him from being within 500 meters of the victims, as well as from approaching their home, work or any other place frequented by them. The judge indicates that the maximum time he can serve behind bars is 25 years from January 16, 2021, the date of his arrest, after which he will be placed in provisional prison, a situation that has been extended until January 15, 2033. The text also imposes 32 years and three months in prison for Juan José G., who accompanied El Melillero at the time of the attack, and ten years in prison for another accomplice, Víctor, as an accomplice to two crimes of attempted murder.

José Arcadio and Juan José must pay 1.1 million in compensation to Sandra and just over 312,000 euros to Cristina, amounts for which the third convicted person is jointly and severally liable. All of them have been acquitted of the crime of belonging to a criminal organization. The sentence has also freed the other three men who sat in the dock during the trial: Mohamed E., David GT and Achraf K, who have been acquitted of the crimes of attempted murder, belonging to criminal organization and cover-up of those who had been accused.

Telephone 016 assists victims of sexist violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 53 different languages. The number is not registered on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact via email [email protected] and by WhatsApp at the number 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police telephone numbers (091) and the Civil Guard (062). And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.

