When accessing a contributory unemployment benefit, Social Security requires having contributed for a number of years. Generally, this aid is intended for people who have contributed a minimum of one year or 360 days to Social Security, which would correspond to about four months of unemployment.

Despite this condition, so that those workers who have not managed to contribute this required period of time, this entity contemplates a series of exceptions so that these people can receive this help, which is aimed especially at the group made up of artists and staff. technician linked to the world of entertainment and culture.

Therefore, workers who decide to request this aid must justify some of these two situations: they have been registered with Social Security for 60 days, with the provision of services in artistic activity, in the 18 months prior to becoming unemployed or 180 days registered with Social Security, working in the artistic activity, in the 6 years prior to the date of unemployment.

Amount



This SEPE subsidy is received for 120 days and has a monthly amount of 480 euros, that is, 80% of the IPREM. However, if the “contribution bases corresponding to the last 60 days of actual provision of services in the artistic activity are greater than 60 euros, in which case it will be equal to 100% of the IPREM”, so then the amount they would charge The beneficiaries of this aid would be up to 600 euros per month.

Requirements



In order to receive this benefit, applicants must meet a series of requirements, including:

– That, where applicable, at least one year has elapsed from the date of termination of the previous special benefit to the date of birth of the new special benefit.

– Not having the right to an initial discharge of the ordinary contributory level unemployment benefit.

– Be affiliated with Social Security and in a situation of registration or similar to registration.

– Find yourself in legal unemployment status.

– Prove availability to actively search for employment and to accept suitable placement by signing the activity agreement included in the application for the special benefit.

– Not having reached the ordinary age to be entitled to the contributory retirement pension, unless they do not have the necessary contribution period or the contract is suspended or the working hours are reduced.

– Be registered as a job seeker in the corresponding public employment service.

How to request this benefit



It will be presented within fifteen business days following the date of the legal situation of unemployment in artistic activity. The right will arise the day following that of said legal unemployment situation. To do this you will have to follow the following steps:

– Enter the SEPE electronic headquarters.

-Click on 'Form'.

-Choose the 'Pre request for individual benefit' option.

-Then choose the sub procedure: 'Contributory benefit' (registration or resumption).

-Write 'I request special benefits for artists' in the section intended for 'observations'.

If it is presented after the period of fifteen days, the person will be entitled to the special benefit from the date of the request, losing as many days of benefit as mediate between the date on which the birth of the right would have taken place if it had been requested within the deadline and the one in which the application was submitted after the deadline.