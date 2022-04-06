After the exciting finale of the first season, “El internado: Las Cumbres” returned a few days ago in a second season to answer the questions that remained pending and present new mysteries that the protagonists of the Spanish Amazon Prime Video series will have to answer. AND Prime Videoafter the great reception of the recent premiere of this second part, announced that the series will have a third and final season, set to premiere on the service in 2023.

What is the second season of “El internado: Las Cumbres 2″ about?

According to the official synopsis:

The riot that followed Elías’s death outraged the director, who will now impose an even stricter discipline than the one already in force at the center. Furthermore, after Rita’s death, no one doubts that a serial killer, an alleged Raven’s Nest copycat, is responsible for the crimes. However, Amaia, Paul, Paz, Eric and Julio are not going to sit idly by, and even less so now that thanks to Adèle they think they can find Manuel alive. Will they arrive in time to save him?

What other questions could be resolved in the second season of “El internado: Las Cumbres 2″?

Who is behind the laboratory that is carrying out research with humans? What is the purpose of all these experiments? These are questions that also need to be resolved. For its part, Inés will discover something shocking about her past and that of León. The young woman will be able to recompose some pieces that do not fit with what she has been told, which will open up many more questions about her past life. Who is she really she? What is it that binds her to León? What is the connection between them and Darío Mendoza?

“El Internado: Las Cumbres” returned a few days ago in a second season. Photo: Amazon Prime Video.

Cast of “El internado: Las Cumbres 2″

“The boarding school: Las Cumbres” is a reboot of the iconic Antena 3 series and features Asier Andueza, Laura Belloso, Sara Belloso and Abraham Sastre as scriptwriters. The first two seasons can now be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

To the cast made up of Asia Ortega, Albert Salazar, Daniel Arias, Daniela Rubio, Claudia Riera, Paula del Río, Gonzalo Díez, Carlos Alcaide, Natalia Dicenta, Ramiro Blas, Mina El Hammani, Joel Bosqued, Patxi Santamaría, Lucas Velasco, Joseba Usabiaga , Amaia Lizarralde, Iñake Irastorza, Aitor Beltrán, Asier Hernández and Kándido Uranga were joined by actors Irene Anula, Nicolas Cazale, Annick Weerts, Alberto Berzal, Asier Hernández and Clara Galle.

Trailer for “El internado: Las Cumbres 2″