By now, it is perfectly clear that Abandoned and Blue Box Game Studios they are not a front for Hideo Kojima or Konami Nor nobody; it’s just an indie studio that ended up devoured by the hype and expectations. The situation got out of control and they no longer know how to fix it, to the point that their developers are even “scared” to show gameplay.

Talking with IGN, Hassan Kahraman, director of bluebox, He said that he is “afraid” to show gameplay because for him, this is a personal project and he fears that the community is going to tear it apart because not many people understand what “a project in development” means. In his own words:

“The reason why we haven’t shown anything about the game yet, or its development, is simply because, to put it in one word, I’m scared. I’m not working for Ubisoft, I’m not working for an AAA publisher that’s telling me what to do, that’s telling me what game to make – this is personal. And as development progresses, not everyone will be able to see it because gamers don’t understand the concept of what a ‘work in progress’ project means – gamers don’t care about that.”

On the other hand, kahraman explained that abandoned: Prologue it is a small game that will be sold separately to the public. Proceeds from this title will be used to fund the development of abandonedand clarified that it will not be a simple demo, but it will not be a complete game either. kahraman He also mentioned that users will be able to expect a “reasonable” price.

Publisher’s note: I even feel bad about the whole situation that Blue Box is going through, although to be honest, they brought it on themselves. From the beginning they played with the idea of ​​​​impersonating Kojima and even hid several references to Silent Hill, so now they will have to deal with the consequences.

Via: PSLS