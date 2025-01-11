Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

El Hierro has once again been the center of immigration in the Canary Islands, with a night of rescues and the location of several boats in waters near the island. They have been rescued 24 people of a first cayuco at dawn and the arrival of Salvamento with another 200 is expected.

Around 4 in the morning, the 112 operational room activated the rescue protocol for a canoe outside the dock, just a few minutes from La Restinga, in El Hierro. According to the first count, 24 people in total were on board, including four women and a baby.

The guard ship Polimia is still en route, since after carrying out rescues during the night it is expected to arrive in port around 10 am with about 200 migrants in apparent good condition.