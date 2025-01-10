Antena 3 starts the year with the premiere of one of its most successful contests: ‘The Challenge’. The fifth edition of the program arrives this Friday, January 10, on the main Atresmedia network, again led by Roberto Leal.

In its fifth edition, ‘El Desafío’ will feature eight new familiar faces from the world of television, sports or social networks that will be put to the test every week in different challenges full of emotion, surprises and a lot of tension.

In this way, the program presented by Roberto Leal returns this Friday after triumphing in its fourth edition, where Pablo Castellano won the victory. Second place went to Adrián Lastra, while the podium was completed by Chenoa.

‘The Challenge’ was then crowned as absolute leader of friday nightsleading all deliveries. The Antena 3 contest closed its fourth edition with 1,449,000 viewers and an average 14% share. In this way, he managed to revalidate the title of leader, which he has held since he arrived at the network in 2021.









Contestants of the fifth edition of ‘El Desafío’

This Friday ‘El Desafío’ returns with eight new celebrities who will test their abilities in different tests. This year, the format had an important asset in store: Marichalar’s victorywhose signing was announced months ago and will be his debut in a television format.

The squad of contestants Those who will face the challenges posed by the program are completed by Genoveva Casanova, Feliciano López, Gotzon Mantuliz, Lola Lolita, Manuel Díaz “El Cordobés”, Roberto Brasero and Susi Caramelo.

1 Victoria Federica



ANTENNA 3



Victoria Federica Influencer and niece of King Felipe VI

Victoria Federica is the big bet of the fifth edition of ‘El Desafío’. The daughter of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar, niece of King Felipe VI, has become a reference in the social networkswhere he has more than 319,000 followers. Now, at 24 years old, he is making his television debut, which he already announced in ‘The Anthill’ It has been the “best” experience of his life.

2 Genoveva Casanova



ANTENNA 3



Genoveva Casanova Socialite and ex-wife of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo

Born in Mexico, Genoveva Casanova is one of the most sought-after faces in the world of social chronicle. She is the mother of two twins, Luis and Amina, the result of her relationship with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo. Her marriage to the son of the Duchess of Alba opened the doors to the world of modeling, working with big brands such as Christian Dior. In addition, he dedicates his professional work to philthropy and the business world. In 2023, the former model made headlines for her possible relationship with Prince Frederick of Denmark.

3 Feliciano Lopez



ANTENNA 3



Feliciano Lopez Professional extensionist

Feliciano López is one of the tennis players most recognized in Spain, having a record of seven ATP titles in singles and six in doubles. In addition, he has been proclaimed Davis Cup champion five times. After his final retirement from the courts in June 2023, he assumed the position of director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

4 Gotzon Mantuliz



ANTENNA 3



Gotzon Mantuliz Influencer and athlete

Gotzon Mantuliz is one of the most unknown faces of the new cast of ‘El Desafío’ contestants, but he is already emerging as one of the favorites. And the young man is a lover of sports, animals and nature. He accumulates more than 670 thousand followers on his social networks, where he usually shares posts about travel and nutrition. In addition, the influencer sometimes collaborates on ‘Zapando’.

5 Manuel Diaz



ANTENNA 3



Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ Extorero

Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ will also be part of the fifth edition of the Antena 3 contest. Son of the bullfighter Manuel Benitezfollowed his father’s example and dedicated himself to the world of bullfighting for almost 30 years. After his retirement from the ring in 2023, he has continued to participate in different television programs. Recently, he did it in ‘Mask Singer’. In addition, he has three children, one from his relationship with Vicky Martín Berrocal and two with his current partner, Virginia Troconis.

6 Lola Lolita



ANTENNA 3





Lola Lolita is another of the lesser-known faces of the contest. However, the young woman, 22 years old, is quite a personality in the world of social networks. In fact, Lola Moreno – the influencer’s real name – is considered the ‘queen of TikTok’ in Spain, where it exceeds 13.4 million followers and continues to grow year after year. Recently, she broke off her romantic relationship with fellow TikToker Isaac Belk.

7 Roberto Brasero



ANTENNA 3



Roberto Brasero Journalist and television presenter

Roberto Brasero is one of the most popular ‘weather men’ in Spain. The well-known journalist and television presenter began his career at Telemadrid as a news editor and in 2000 he began presenting weather information. Since 2005 he has been linked to Antena 3, where he presents the space ‘El Tiempo’. On a personal level, he is married to Beatriz Pardow Lorenzo, with whom he has four children.

8 Susi Caramel



ANTENNA 3



Susi Caramel Comedian and actress

Susi Caramelo, whose real name is Susana Cabero, has become one of the most popular female comic faces in recent years. The comedian rose to fame in 2019 thanks to her appearances on the Movistar+ program ‘Las que missing’, thanks to her irreverent humor and spontaneity in reports and interviews. Subsequently, he has participated in other television programs such as ‘Your face sounds familiar to me’ and has also ventured into cinema with the film ‘Poliamor para beginners’.