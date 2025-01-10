José María Del Nido Carrascopresident of Sevilla FC, announced this Friday at the club’s shareholders meeting before the dismissal and appointment of the entity’s directors was put to a vote in the first item on the agenda, which José María Del Nido Benaventewould not be able to fully exercise their right to vote on all matters to be discussed just as was happening in the last meetings for shareholders. The current rector of the club, son of the former president, assured that justice has made it clear that the agreement between shareholders is still in force and cannot be breached. «The partners’ agreement signed on November 22, 2019 is a current agreement. The validity and legality of this pact has been ratified on several occasions by the courts,” he indicated.

«The shares held by Mr. José María del Nido Benavente will not be able to exercise the right to vote above 25% at this General Meeting»Del Nido Carrasco reported that he noted that his father’s behavior “has gone beyond simple statements.” “There has been constant harassment towards the entity itself and Sevilla workers,” he indicated while pointing out that “José María del Nido Benavente has been the main shareholder who failed to comply with this agreement.” “During the last five years he has repeatedly tried to break what he himself signed,” he stressed in an assembly in which they were represented. 91,834 shares, 88.76% of the share capital.

Del Nido Carrasco warned his father that he would have to align the vote with his and with that of the first vice president, José Castro, due to the signed pact: “All the signatories have committed to voting in accordance with what the president and vice president of the entity say”.

Garcia Quilez assured that the board of directors is based on a “misinterpretation of the regulations of the Higher Sports Council” and urged Del Nido Carrasco to act “uprightly and in accordance with the law, preventing his actions from ending up in the investigative courts.” «The lawyer you mention will be doing something right. “If we do things so badly, I don’t know what we’re doing here and you sitting there,” the president replied.









José María Del Nido Benavente was vehement as usual, pointing out that “a lie repeated a thousand times can seem like a truth”: “You are the ones who break the pact; specifically, you, who you are usurping a position with actions that do not belong to you. The ban on filing a criminal complaint was opened by Carolina Alés, José Castro and you filing a complaint against me for threats. He is committing a crime and the secretary is jointly responsible. The rest of the board of directors too. You are warned. “I fear telling him that he is an illegitimate president and that the council is also illegitimate.”

It was approved after the interventions that the board of directors had eight members. After that, the appointment of the directors was put to a vote. José María Del Nido Carrasco, Jorge Marin Granados as director of Nervión Grande SL, Francisco Guijarro Raboy, Luis Castro Carmona as a director of Castro Guijarro Construcciones y Rentales SL, Javier Uruñuela by virtue of representative of Senior Technical Managers of Investment and Collection Consulting SL, Carolina Alés Matador as representative of Promociones y Construcciones 89 SA. In addition, the appointment of the company ‘Sosteoil SL’ as a member of the board was approved. José María Del Nido Carrasco is the sole owner of this company. Everything was approved while José María Del Nido Benavente showed his disapproval of the appointment of the directors (“this is to get up and go”). The group of ‘the Americans’ abstained from voting representing more than eleven thousand shares.