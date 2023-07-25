After heart-stopping elections, great political uncertainty arose in Spain and the possibility of returning to the polls, after neither the right-wing nor the left-wing bloc achieved an absolute majority to govern. However, the day also left certainties: the conservative Popular Party (PP) won, but did not add up, the Spaniards mobilized massively to stop the extreme right represented in Vox and the current president of the Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, resists once again, but his continuity at the helm of the Executive would depend on the Catalan independentistas.

In the midst of an intense heat wave, the Spanish voted in early general elections for the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, after the setback suffered by the ruling party against the right in the municipal elections on May 28.

But the July 23 results surprised most polls. Despite the fact that Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) lost in number of votes to the right-wing Popular Party (PP), no political formation obtained an absolute majority to form a government. The right-wing bloc did not sweep as some analysts had predicted.

Now, the PSOE and the PP depend on minority and regional benches, many of them pro-independence like the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and Junts per Catalunya, of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont. The position that these political movements can take is uncertain, since although they do not agree with the Spanish ultranationalism of Vox, they are not ideologically related to the PSOE either.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze whether the right has any chance of reaching the government and whether Pedro Sánchez can win the support of Junts per Catalunya or, conversely, Spain will head towards a repeat general election.

– Élise Gazengel, special envoy for France 24 in Madrid, Spain.

– Lluís Muñoz, special envoy for France 24 in Madrid, Spain.

– Susana Mangana, research professor at the Human Rights Institute of the University of Deusto Bilbao.

– Paloma Piqueiras, doctor in communication and vice-president of the Political Communication Association of Spain.