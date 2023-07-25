Ukraine.- The model, with the “biggest cheeks in the world”has announced a new extreme surgery and his followers are worried about his health.

Anastasiia Pokreshchukthe model plastic surgery loverwent under the knife again to undergo more operations and get huge breasts.

His followers are concerned about the new procedureas he stated that it was difficult to find the “largest implants” since the large size “is no longer produced” in Turkey.

The model has so much filler in her cheeks that she has lost count of how many procedures she has hadHowever, she receives a lot of praise from her followers for her extreme appearance.

Previously, admitted that her cheeks are starting to feel a little small for her and wants to make more improvements.

In one of his posts on Instagram @justqueen88is seen lying in a hospital bed after surgery and shares her new breast implants.

The Ukrainian model continues to share her daily life after surgery adding that she gets “compliments all day” for her lips.

The 33-year-old woman shared her new implants that have a size of 1050 ccit should be noted that a common implant size is 300cc, which is equivalent to a C cup bra.

“It seems to me that he does not think about his future. I can imagine what he will look like in his old age“, “The main thing is that a person is happy”, “Why do you change the size of your breasts every year?”, can be read in the comments section.

