12/16/2024



Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Pridespace to assess the news of the Sevilla FC in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Nacho Pérez.

Jesus Navas It is the current name of Sevilla FC. The captain played his last game at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium wearing the Sevilla team shirt. The palace man started the match against Celta. After a first half of doubts, the team coached by García Pimienta improved significantly in the second half and ended up winning 1-0 with a goal from youth player Manu Bueno.

Next Sunday, starting at 4:15 p.m., Sevilla will face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the last match of 2024.

