After each day, at Al fin de la Palmera, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



12/03/2024



Updated at 11:20 a.m.





opinion time in ABC of Seville with The Backlash +Palmeraspace to assess the news of the Real Betis in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC Sports Editorial Office in Seville. On this occasion, with Fran Montes de Oca, Alberto Fernández and Mateo González.

The crisis of the Verdiblancos worsens with a new defeat against the Real Sociedad (2-0) and now there are three in a row. The team of Pellegrini does not raise its head and responsibilities are sought at all levels. Neither the template is giving what was expected, neither the coach is right with the solutions, nor the reinforcements made by the club They take a leap in quality for now.

It is inevitable that the injuries In the midfield (Carvalho, Isco, Roca and Johnny) they are doing a lot of damage but Betis cannot afford to give an image as poor as the one they are giving. Does Pellegrini’s hand deteriorate after five years? We debated it in depth.

He Counterattack +Palm Tree is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Al Final de la Palmera.









