We say goodbye to a cold winter and welcome spring now that the month of March is coming to an end. This very important date of greetings and farewells also means finishing taking advantage of some seasonal products before they are no longer at their best. With them you will be able to put into practice the recipes of our new weekly menu, with dishes such as roasted artichokes without an oven, chicken in Filipino adobo, cream of chard with pork shoulder, asparagus spinach or frozen lemons.

Monday March 20



FIRST: ROASTED ARTICHOKES WITHOUT OVEN

To prepare this recipe you only need a casserole, a few minutes of work and a little while on the fire. Dress them however you want and smack leaves like there is no tomorrow.

SECOND: CHICKEN IN FILIPINO ADOBO

One of the most iconic dishes of Philippine cuisine is marinated in coconut milk, rice vinegar, garlic, and spices while double-cooked roasting for tender meat and a creamy sauce.

DESSERT: SESAME AND HONEY ICE CREAM

Starting with five ingredients, but expandable to infinity and beyond, you can prepare this creamy ice cream: it will take you just 15 minutes if you have a good set of wrists.

Tuesday March 21



FIRST: ASPARAGUE SPINACH

We put a contemporary spin on a traditional Easter dish, shortening the cooking time of some spinach and cooking the egg on the residual heat to make it creamy. Result? Same flavor, better texture.

SECOND: FETUCCINE ALFREDO

This recipe only needed butter and Parmesan cheese to succeed in America from its original Rome. A reluctant pregnant woman was the inspiration, and a young cook was responsible.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Wednesday March 22

FIRST: BEET SALAD WITH CREAMY HERBAL DRESSING

If you don’t usually eat beets, this salad will reconcile you with it. The creamy yogurt and herb dressing, combined with the hard-boiled egg, softens the flavor of this vegetable considerably.

SECOND: CHICKPEAS, PEAS, MINT AND EGG

A very quick recipe that unites two different legumes, perfectly complementary. A touch of fresh mint, some garlic, oil and mild vinegar and an egg as a climax round off the proposal.

DESSERT: SANTIAGO’S CAKE

The Santiago cake is a symbol of Galicia, and also one of the easiest desserts to make that exists. Skip industrial versions and learn how to prepare it at home.

Thursday March 23

FIRST: CHARD CREAM WITH LACÓN

A colorful and tasty purée, far from the dead-green color that they gave us in the school canteen. If you still have trauma, try putting a little pork shoulder in each spoonful.

SECOND: COD WITH ONIONS CANARIAN STYLE

Although it is usually cooked at Easter, it is worth taking this typical Canarian dish out of its seasonality and preparing it at any time of the year. The only difficulty with this recipe is getting the point of the fish right.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Friday March 24

FIRST: TIGRES (STUFFED MUSSELS IN BATTER)

Halfway between the croquette and the mussel in sauce, the tigres are a tapa that is as rich as it is laborious to prepare. Something that has made it an endangered species in bars and taverns.

SECOND: CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH ITALIAN SAUCE

Cooking the cauliflower in the pan is very simple, and the roasting that is achieved with this method elevates its flavor into the stratosphere. A fresh tomato-based sauce and Italian seasoning rounds off the dish.

DESSERT: ICED LEMONS

Possessed by Karina, we take stuffed lemons out of the trunk of memories, a dessert unfairly relegated to the filthiest frozen food shelves. It is easy, rich and successful in its own way.

Saturday March 25

MAIN DISH: MEXICAN RED POZOLE

We prepare the red version of the quintessential Mexican soup, a very substantial stew that is enriched with lean meat and seasoned with coriander and a moderately spicy chili sauce.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Sunday March 26

MAIN DISH: BAKED RICE

A traditional Valencian recipe with as many possible variants as there are houses in which it is prepared, where you cannot miss the Ontinyent black pudding or the oven cooking that gives it its name.

DESSERT: CHOCOLATE COULANT

Volcano. Fluent. Culan. Whatever you call it, this quasi-old dessert is insultingly easy and indecently good. The moment you dip your spoon into it and break it is the closest thing to Nirvana.

the drink of the weekend

THE SUAU, THE COCA-COLA OF OUR GRANDPARENTS

A drink based on coffee and soft drinks helped cool down the afternoons of the last century, and became a benchmark in areas of Catalonia and Aragon. One brand still bottles it, and today we dive into its history.

