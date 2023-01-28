If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

February has arrived and at El Comidista we celebrate it in the best way: with a new weekly menu. We give air to the Brussels sprouts, celery, cauliflower, oranges, lemon or leeks to prepare a jug of tasty and simple recipes. Because you already know that this section is governed by a very clear rule: propose dishes that are prepared with products at their optimum consumption date.

Monday January 30

FIRST: SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

The trick so that these sprouts do not smell like in our childhood nightmares is to apply a little steam in the same pan instead of boiling them: garlic and vinegar finish the miracle.

SECOND: MILANESA NEAPOLITANA

Neither from Milan, nor from Naples: this breaded veal meat with a pizza flavor -tomato, cheese and basil included- originates from Argentina.

DESSERT: CATALAN CREAM

Why does the glorious crunchy layer of crema catalana get soggy? Here we explain all that and a few more things, soul of a pitcher.

Tuesday January 31

FIRST: ORANGE BATON

If you love the Antequera cousin of gazpacho and salmorejo, don’t rule out the possibility of making it with the ingredients that are in season.

SECOND: PASTA WITH BROCCOLI, ALMONDS AND LEMON

If you have problems with broccoli because it was cooked too much when you were little, with this recipe you will make peace with it in a second: it is prepared al dente and has the fresh addition of lemon.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Wednesday February 1

FIRST: SOFT CELERY CREAM

Getting fond of one of the less popular vegetables is a matter of choosing the part you are going to cook well, using the right technique and accompanying it with ingredients that enhance the best of its flavor.

SECOND: MAPO TOFU (SPICY TOFU)

The most popular recipe from the Chinese province of Sichuan has such a spicy and deep flavor that it must be diluted with rice. It can also change the minds of those who think that tofu tastes like nothing.

DESSERT: CUPS OF LEMON AND MERENGUE CREAM

This ‘dessert jet’ is a helping hand, a lifesaver, when you have guests at home and you don’t know what sweet dish to put to end the meal. Easy, quick to make, cheap and with few ingredients: it is unbeatable.

Thursday February 2

FIRST: ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND LEEK WITH YOGURT SAUCE

We bet again on the oven as a tool to get tasty, caramelized vegetables and without added calories. A yogurt and curry powder sauce rounds off a winning move from minute zero.

SECOND: COD WITH POTATOES, PARSNIP AND PISTACHIO GREMOLATA

A juicy, well-rounded cod taco on a bed of spicy and golden vegetables, with a green sauce that adds a fresh touch to the whole: you have not died, but you will feel in heaven.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MANDARIN

Ok: the smell of tangerines is not easy to wash off your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Friday February 3

FIRST: COCKLE CREAM TO SPREAD

anyone could tell a priori that mixing cockles and cheese is characteristic of psychopaths. Well no: the result is a delicious cream that is great to spread on rolls.

SECOND: SAUTEED BEANS WITH BUTTER AND PICKLED ONIONS

We chose a good-sized legume and lightly toasted it in a pan with garlic, spices and butter. We accompany it with aromatic rice with citric onion to refresh.

DESSERT: PUFFY BLINDS WITH BUTTER CREAM

If those from Bilbao are born where they want, the blinds -100% Bilbao dessert- can also be adopted anywhere. Say no to something to this puff pastry wonder, sweet, honeyed and crunchy.



Saturday February 4

MAIN DISH: SPINACH WITH BECHAMEL AND EGG MOLLET

The béchamel can turn the least popular vegetable into the most attractive of dishes: in our hands it is to cook the spinach to the point to maintain the magic.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Sunday February 5

MAIN DISH: CHICKEN WITH GARLIC, LEMON AND NORA

The chicken thigh is tender and juicy, and when boneless and sliced, it cooks in a matter of minutes. With four more ingredients to give it flavor and aroma we will get a dish of 10.

DESSERT: TIRAMISU

Tiramisu is one of the easiest desserts to make, but there are big differences between mediocre and excellent. He travels with us to one of his temples and discovers the keys to not fail.

the drink of the weekend

HARRY POTTER BUTTERBEER

You’ve always wanted to try the drink that Harry Potter and his friends pour, don’t deny it. Now you have the opportunity and also with a seal of adult authenticity.

