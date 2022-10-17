After Real Madrid’s victory against FC Barcelona this Sunday, the merengue team leads the La Liga standings. Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo scored for the Whites. After the defeat, Xavi Hernández, director of FC Barcelona, ​​admitted that they are “in a very negative dynamic”.

Despite not having the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonel Messi, world football stars who were discussing the awards as best footballers of the year, the confrontation between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona continues to attract the attention of the sports world.

And it is that this Sunday both clubs faced each other in what is known as ‘the classic’ of the two teams that accumulate the most victories in Spanish football. Led by Carlo Acelotti, the merengue team beat the Catalan eleven by three goals against one, a result that reaffirmed it at the top of the table in the Spanish La Liga.

The postcards of the meeting were varied. Karim Benzema, Madrid’s striker, opened the scoring with a goal that ended the streak of goalkeeper Andre Ter Stegen, who had managed to hold out for 636 goals. Barely 15 minutes from the start of the game and Madrid was already leading it.

But the meringues had barely begun. 23 minutes later, the madridista Federico Valverde arrived in the opponent’s area after a tactical error and, with a powerful shot, gave the team from the capital even more advantage, which approached half-time with a difference that made it possible to play more calmly.

Xavi, former player and current technical director of Barcelona, ​​revitalized the team with the entry of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, and the latter scored in the 83rd minute. But a penalty in favor of Rodrygo Goes, towards the end of the match, totally tipped the scales towards Real Madrid.

The foul was notified by the VAR to the central referee of the match, who had to view the event on video to order the penalty and point out the shooting point in front of the goal.

“We are in a very negative dynamic and we have to change it as soon as possible”, said Xavi, in a ‘mea culpa’ on behalf of the azulgranas, while the other team celebrated.

The coach of the current La Liga champion, Carlo Ancelotti, stated that “these are three points that we took from what I think are our toughest rivals of the season. Barcelona is a strong team. They have a lot of resources. We took three points from them. That’s it. The season is very long and there are a lot of games. Obviously, we’re happy with the game, but that’s it.”

Now, Real Madrid leads the standings with 25 points. They are followed by FC Barcelona, ​​with 22 units, and Atlético de Madrid, with 19.

with EFE