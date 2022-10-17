Mexico. Mhoni Vidente shares a ritual with which you can start at home and it will help you to get the USA visaand in his social networks he tells you “password”.

Once you have all your papers in order to process your visa, it is worth doing a ritual that promises good results, says Mhoni Vidente in his predictions for this weekend.

What you need for the ritual:

1) An image of Saint Michael the Archangel.

2) Tequila or mezcal.

3) A glass cup filled with water.

4) an empty glass cup.

5) A green Syrian.

6) Aluminum foil lined plate.

7) Wooden matches.

8) Honey.

9) Own perfume.

10) Double fast luck perfume (look for it like this in the market).

11) Cinnamon powder.

12) Three ten dollar bills.

13) Valid passport.

14) Recent photo.

15) Personal papers from the country of origin requested by the Embassy: DNI, birth certificate, etc.

16) Red feather.

17) A sheet of paper.

This is how you should proceed in the ritual:

With the red pen, write the name and date of birth of the applicant in the green Syrian, add the name of the place you want to go to in the USA; then add a layer of honey to the dish and the cinnamon to the honey.

Put the Syrian on top of the plate with cinnamon and honey. She sprinkles the quick double luck lotion and perfume on the candle, then adds cinnamon to everything again.

Put tequila or mezcal in the empty glass and spray the three bills with your own perfume and that of the double quick luck.

Clean from your feet to your head with the bills. Then put those bills in the cup with water.

Write the personal data on the back of the photo: name, date of birth and date of the appointment; insert the photo inside the passport.

Then with the personal documents you have to wrap the passport.

On the sheet of paper and with the red pen, write the following: name, date of the appointment, people who will go with the applicant to the interview, where the appointment will be and where in the USA you want to go.

Fold all the above documents together with the sheet of paper and put them under the glass of tequila.

Turn on the green Syrian and you must mention: “Archangel Michael, with your power you are going to help me completely overcome any immigration appointment and get my American visa. So be it, so be it, and so it shall be. With your help I will see myself completely in the United States for a walk (or work or study)”.

Leave the Syrian on until it’s over.

The types of visas to travel to USES they are different, but the process is just as complicated; that’s why Mhoni Seer made an Infodigna ritual

On the day of the visa appointment, according to the Mhoni Vidente ritual, you have to dismantle the entire ritual and do the following:

Remove the papers from under the tequila.

Take the ten dollar bills out of the water and put them to dry.

Keep paper money in your wallet and don’t spend it.

