





05:34 in focus © France 24

By:



Laura Cambaud

|

Marie Pessiot



Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Latvian capital Riga has become a rallying point for journalists, Russian intellectuals and Ukrainian refugees who oppose the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Local Latvians, who are proud of their independence achieved in 1991, don’t want to turn back the clock, so hundreds of Soviet-era monuments have been torn down across the country.