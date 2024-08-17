Ciudad Juarez.- Fifty poplars were planted by nine employees of the Parks and Gardens Department in El Chamizal. Daniel Iván Zamarrón Saldaña, head of the department, said that these reforestation works are aimed at ensuring that the federal space remains in good condition.

“We planted this variety of trees in an area close to the Rio Grande due to their characteristics and for their best development,” explained the public servant.

On this occasion, the “rainwater” technique was used, which is a material that helps plants retain moisture despite high temperatures.

Zamarrón Saldaña said that it is important that the city take care of the vegetation and act responsibly when visiting the green areas, keeping them clean so that the recreational spaces remain in adequate condition.

“Nine employees of the department collaborated on this work,” said the public servant.