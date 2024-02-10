Amazon | Jeff Bezos sold his company shares for two billion dollars

The founder of Amazon is at the top of the world's richest lists.

A multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has sold the shares of Amazon, the e-commerce giant he founded, for two billion dollars. This is clear from the documents that were sent to the Securities Market Regulatory Authority on Friday.

According to the documents, Bezos sold about 12 million Amazon shares on Wednesday and Thursday. The price per share of the shares sold by the billionaire was 168-171 dollars.

In previous documents released on Wednesday, the e-commerce billionaire had expressed his intention to sell 50 million Amazon shares next July.

Bezos founded Amazon thirty years ago. He left his position as Amazon's CEO in 2021, but has continued as chairman of the company's board.

Bezos is a financial magazine Forbes and financial news agency Bloomberg's among the three richest people in the world in the billionaire listings.