Ekkehard Brose, President of the Federal Academy for Security Policy, criticizes the first national security strategy in an interview. You give no answer to the question of Germany’s international role.

Berlin, June 14: Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius with moderator Tim Szent-Iványi (second from right) at the federal press conference Image: Omer Messinger

Mr. Brose, what about security policy thinking and expertise in Germany?

The debate about the first national security strategy that has just been presented shows that there are many in Germany who can competently comment on it. However, if you compare it with other countries such as the USA or Great Britain, you can see that there the tradition of security policy thinking is more pronounced than here. We still have to practice dealing with reality, and that reality is pretty intense in the security arena right now.