Ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva in his Telegram channel on June 18 said that the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of Ukraine Kirill Budanov had died.

“He died without regaining consciousness,” Kiva stated.

He specified that the information came from the Ukrainian Embassy in Germany.

In addition, Kiva noted that the Ukrainian authorities will hide this fact for a long time.

Also British newspaper The Telegraph on the same day, she noted that although Budanov’s representatives and assistants denied reports of his serious injury, they could not provide any evidence that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate was alive.

Despite the spread of information about Budanov’s condition, there were no official statements about his death.

Earlier, on June 15, an informed source in the Russian security forces reported that Budanov was wounded during a Russian missile attack on the agency’s headquarters in Kyiv. At the moment he is in Berlin, says the informant. The condition of the head of the GUR is assessed as serious.

Budanov has not appeared publicly since May 29 – on that day he posted a video on his Telegram channel in which he threatened Moscow with an early response to missile strikes. According to him, Ukraine’s response will not be long in coming.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.