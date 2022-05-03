On the previous six occasions in which the Germans have won the first leg away from home they have always spent the round in Europe

West Ham, struggling in Germany. And when Eintracht wins the first leg away … The English have found a draw and two defeats on the field of German teams: it is necessary to overturn the 1-2 of the home match In the previous six occasions in which they had won the match first leg away, Eintracht Frankfurt has always passed the turn. In the first round of the Europa League semifinal, on the field of West Ham, the Germans found a 2-1 success: Knauff’s goal after a few seconds, Michail Antonio’s equalizer in the 21st minute, a new advantage for the guests in the 54th minute with the Kamada network. The Japanese playmaker is the Europa League man for Eintracht: in this edition of the competition he scored or provided assists in all three knockout rounds (against Real Betis and Barcelona before West Ham). In 18 Europa League games with the German club, the 26-year-old was involved in 14 goals. See also The pearl of De Jong, the left of Piqué and ...: watch the poker of Barça- Video Gazzetta.it

EINTRACHT – – Oliver Glasner’s line-up has its head exclusively on the Europa League: the Bundesliga has ceased to be a target for some time, with the top positions too far away and the relegation zone at a safe distance. The last victory in the league dates back to March 13, 2-1 at home against Bochum: from that moment there have been three defeats and four draws, while in the Europa League the Frankfurt club managed to eliminate Barcelona (1-1 in Germany and 3-2 victory at Camp Nou) before finding success in the first leg against West Ham. The goal is clear: to play a European final for the first time since 1980, in the Uefa Cup against Borussia Moenchengladbach (victory in the final with a 3-3 aggregate round trip).

ILWEST HAM – – West Ham, on the other hand, still have ambitions in the league, but the recent performance has complicated things: a point scored in the last four games and seventh place in the standings, with Wolverhampton lurking (at -3 but with one game less). The Hammers have never won in Germany in European cups: draw against Magdeburg, defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Germans 2-1 in the 1975/76 Cup Winners’ Cup. That remains the last trip to Germany for West Ham, on Thursday it will be necessary to overturn the result to reach the Europa League final. See also Five hits for Monterrey in their 2-1 win over America

May 3, 2022

