Multiple sclerosis, two words that have the power to shake dreams and desires – large or small – typical of when you are young, sometimes precluding a vision of your future. To give them the strength to react and never give up on the limits imposed by the disease, as part of the campaign ‘Check mate‘, Novartis in collaboration with Aism – the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association onlus – brought to the stage of the Roman concert on May 1st’TheWillchair‘, a design chair created by designer Derek Castiglioni and a group of young people with Sm starting from the recycling of a wheelchair. The transformation of the object thus becomes a metaphor of hope and a positive neologism for many young people, embodying the progress of therapeutic innovation and research on multiple sclerosis.

Many artists who supported the project during the concert by sitting on the Wilchair, an icon of a new future with SM: Bugo, Coez, Coma_Cose, Valerio Lundini, Enrico Ruggeri, Rkomi and many others. “The goals achieved in recent years by research in the field of multiple sclerosis – he claims Francesco Vaccanational president of Aism – they completely transformed the course of the diseaseoffering all people with multiple sclerosis the chance to look to the future with different eyes and no longer alone with the fear of losing one’s autonomy and independence due to the motor deficits often associated with the most advanced stages. Willchair is the symbol of this change of perspectivethe positive message that we want to make known to people with SM, especially the youngest and newly diagnosed, of a future in which to realize their dreams and life plans “.

In Italy there are over 133,000 people living with multiple sclerosis ethanks to the progress of scientific research, at least 75% of them are not affected by disabilities or walking restrictions to the point of not needing aids such as a wheelchair. Every year there are 3,600 new diagnoses in the age group between 20 and 40 years, young people who have to reorganize their daily life around a chronic neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system and which, due to a very wide symptomatology, has a strong impact on life.

“To motor, cognitive and visual disorders – he explains Luigi Lavorgna, neurologist Aou Luigi Vanvitelli University and chair of the “Digital” study group of the Italian Society of Neurology – joins the progressive nature of the disease which, if not treated adequately, over time leads to significant disabilities. However, today thanks to early diagnosis, therapeutic innovation and multidisciplinary management it is possible to significantly slow down its course and live beyond the limits it seems to impose. In fact, in recent years, new therapies have been developed and made available that allow us to identify the best solution for each patient, calibrating, almost personalizing, the therapeutic path in the light of the specific clinical picture, increasingly distancing the spectrum of disability. ”

Graduating on time, going dancing with friends, traveling, building a career path and creating a family are life stages that can be reached by young people with multiple sclerosis, thanks to greater awareness, proactive and open dialogue with the neurologist and availability of treatments more and more responsive to their real needs. The Checkmate campaign – reads a note – and the stories of young people with multiple sclerosis from this year live on the new Instagram profile @scaccomattoallasm and on the website www.livinglikeyou.com/it/through which people with MS can access YourMSQuestionaire to monitor the progress of symptoms and the impact of the disease on the quality of life and evaluate together with their doctor the best strategy for managing the disease.

“For Novartis – declares Angela BianchiHead of Country Communications & Patient Engagement of Novartis Italia – reimagining medicine means giving patients time back, to ensure that they face their daily lives by dedicating themselves to the things and people they love, as well as the disease by building around them a context capable of understanding and supporting them. The presence of The Willchair on the stage of May 1st allowed us to speak not only to young people with multiple sclerosis but also to their friends, family and colleagues, bringing an apparently unusual theme to the homes of millions of Italians but with respect to which everyone they can make their contribution “.