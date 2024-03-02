Uand they can still do it! After six games in which they often fell short of their potential and had to cope with many disappointments, Eintracht's hopes were once again fulfilled. The 2-1 win at 1. FC Heidenheim was the first win since January 26th, the last time (1-0 against Mainz).

By winning the three points, coach Dino Toppmöller's football team's tally improved to 37 points. In the Bundesliga table, the Frankfurt team secured sixth place, which is enough to qualify for international business again at the end of the season and is the only remaining goal that remains achievable after the previous weeks of frustration and offers the chance to achieve a conciliatory conclusion.

Toppmöller once again chose a line-up that was different from the previous appearance, with which he intended to achieve his own intentions. Niels Nkounkou and Fares Chaibi pushed Donny van de Beek and Hugo Ekitiké to the bench. In central midfield, Tuta started alongside Dina Ebimbe, while Nkounkou moved to the left wing and Chaibi occupied the position on the opposite side.

Curious own goal helps Frankfurt

The plan to set priorities ourselves didn't work, which is why Toppmöller reacted. Ekitiké came on in the 46th minute (for Ebimbe). At FCH, coach Frank Schmidt had to make two changes: defender Marnon Busch and midfielder Kevin Sessa came on for Lennard Maloney (knee injury) and Jan-Niklas Beste, who had been so convincing as an assist provider.







The newcomer initially coped better with the modifications, but was not rewarded for his courage. The first corner kick gave him the opportunity to score the lead in front of 16,000 visitors in the sold-out Heidenheim Klein Stadium, Patrick Mainka narrowly missed from a tight angle. In addition, Robin Koch had to demonstrate the high school of the tackle against Nikola Dovedan, who was ready to take a shot, in order to get the ball on the edge of the penalty area and thus defuse a scene that had great potential for danger (15th).

Eintracht became more noticeable offensively thanks to Nkounkou's solo effort; The Frenchman combined skill and luck into the six-yard box and launched a lob that flew over the crossbar (20th). The Hessians had a curious own goal to thank for the fact that they went into the break with a flattering 1-0 lead – and without their own shot on the opponent's goal.

A long shot from Kevin Trapp was intercepted in a controlled manner by the Heidenheimers, and Benedikt Gimber wanted to pass back to goalkeeper Kevin Müller in order to build up from the back in an orderly manner. But a mistake played a trick on the keeper: the ball bounced up just in front of him, so that Müller missed it with his right foot and had to watch, looking dismayed, as it rolled into the goal (39').







Frankfurt thrilling game until the end

The second section continued to be edifying for Toppmöller's people. Nkounkou increased the score to 2-0 for Eintracht following a pass from Tuta. Müller once again looked unfortunate with his left-footed shot because the ball went between him and the post (49'). But the Frankfurt team this spring is not a solid structure that can reliably gain confidence in its own abilities from such a constellation.

And Schmidt's men, for their part, made it clear that they would by no means give in early. They increased the number of hits, which meant they pushed the SGE selection back and shortened it in an urgent phase thanks to substitute Marvin Pieringer (59th). Tuta (69th) and Ansgar Knauff (70th) failed to make the result more friendly for Eintracht on the counterattack. That's how it stayed for the Frankfurt team until a shaky game, the final whistle of which brought a realization: the result could make them very happy. The performance, which was only consistent at times, was significantly less so.