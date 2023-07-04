Dhe new administrative management duo quickly agreed. Sure – two or three coaches had already made it into the final selection for Oliver Glasner’s successor. But the fact that the choice fell on Dino Toppmöller corresponded to the expectations. “Dino was number one,” says Timmo Hardung.

Monday noon, professional camp of the Frankfurt Eintracht. Hardung, the new sporting director, takes plenty of time for an initial lengthy informal conversation. On July 1, the 33-year-old from Heidelberg was promoted from head of the licensed players department to sports director. The post has been vacant since Bruno Hübner left in the summer of 2021.