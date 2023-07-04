Dubai Government Media Office – July 4, 2023: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, presented today (Tuesday) The duty of condolence on the death of the late, God willing, the wife of His Excellency Khalifa Al Naboodah.

During the visit to the condolence council in Dubai, their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family with patience and solace.