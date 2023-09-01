Geoffrey Soupe won the seventh stage of the Back to Spain, which was played this Friday between utiel and oliveof 200 kilometers, in which lenny martinez successfully defended the lead and Einer Rubio He is still the best Colombian.

Soupe beat the Venezuelan at Oliva’s goal orluis aulard (Caja Rural), who entered second, and the Belgian Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), which was third.

The overall does not change and Martínez remains the leader with 8 seconds ahead of the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) and 51 compared to Spanish Marc Soler (UAE).

The stage was marked by a long escape from the Spanish jose herrada (Cofidis) and ander okamika (Burgos-BH). Herrada was caught with 67 km to go, while Okamika continued solo for a few more kilometers until he was caught at 41 km, after 159 km of breakaway.

The peloton advanced in a group from then on, suffering two crashes in the last kilometers, in the second of which the worst stopped was Thymen Arensmann (Ineos Grenadiers), who had to be attended by the assists.

The big favorites are still within a 20-second handkerchief, with Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Roglic and Juan Ayuso with the options intact.

This Saturday the eighth stage will be held, between Dénia and Xorret de Catí, of 165 km., with five mountain prizes, the last one in the first category and close to the finish line.

classifications

Stage

1. Geoffrey Soupe 4 h 56 min 29 sec

2. Orluis Aular mt

3. Edward Theuns mt

4. Juan Molano mt

5.Kaden Groves mt

23. Lenny Martinez mt

24. Jonas Vingegaard

27. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

36. Primoz Roglic mt

42. Enric Mas mt

47. Sergio Higuita mt

68. Einer Rubio mt.

81. Santiago Buitrago mt.

148. Diego Camargo at 4 min 02 s

158. Egan Bernal at 7 min 10 s

General

1. Lenny Martinez 26 h 37 min 04 s

2. Sepp Kuss at 8 s

3. Marco Soler at 51 seconds

4. Wout Poels at 1 min 47 sec

5. Steff Cras at 1 min 48 sec

6. Mikel Landa at 1 min 58 s

7. David de la Cruz at 2 min 23 s

8. Jefferson Cepeda at 2 min 23 s

9. Remco Evenepoel at 2 min 47 s

10. Jonas Vingegaard at 2 min 50 sec

11. Enric Mas mt

12. Primoz Roglic at 2 min 58 s

17. Einer Rubio at 3 min 22 s

20. Santiago Buitrago at 3 min 58 s

29. Sergio Higuita at 13 min 20 s

54. Egan Bernal at 25 min 13 sec

75. Diego Camargo at 37 min 10 s

133. Juan Molano at 54 min 56 s+