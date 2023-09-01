La Spezia – An app that tells the splendid landscapes of La Spezia to those who cannot see them. And again: a jolette, the wheelchair suitable for traveling on the trails, a tandem and toilets for the disabled. The path that from Colle del Telegrafo leads to the sanctuary of Montenero it will soon be accessible to everyone, blind and visually impaired included. By the end of the year, they let the provincial section of the Italian Alpine Club know, everything will be in place.

The idea was to make the inauguration coincide with the national meeting of adapted hiking scheduled for next week, but some hitches did not allow it. The roots of the initiative sink into an agreement between Cai and the Cinque Terre National Park. A handshake to which, last year, he added Spezia Calcio. «The eagle club participated in the initiative through the sale of last season’s third shirt – explains Gianmarco Simonini, president of the institution’s medical commission -. Part of the proceeds was donated for the preparation of the trail». In fact, there will be various infrastructures needed to make the route safe.

«We have chosen not to rely on ropes and handrails – he continues -. In our opinion they are useless. There will be only one handrail, placed in a particularly insidious point». The biggest news, however, will be an application through which, thanks to geolocation, people will be able to hear the description of the place where they are from a recorded voice with their smartphones. And that’s not all. «At Colle del Telegrafo we would like to set up a small building, in which to place toilets for the disabled and an equipment deposit» underlines Simonini. Therefore, a tandem and a jolette will be left inside the hut, at the complete disposal of the users of the path: «People will be able to use the means, even independently. At least on the first few occasions, however, our volunteers will be in the area to explain how it works».

The path will be unique at the provincial level. The will of the institution, however, is not to stop at the first goal. «Thanks to our project, called A path for all, we want to create paths accessible to all. To do this, we will have to take care not only of the path but create the right parking lots, reception points, have complete telephone coverage and toilet facilities. We need to build the outline as well. People must feel safe and calm, even at an information level». And the ideas don’t stop there. «We’ll use another one – reveals the president of Cai La Spezia Alessandro Bacchioni -. He will go from Rebocco to Bocca Lupara. This, like the one that connects the Colle del Telegrafo to Montenero, is a suitable path by type to be traveled even by the blind”.