French intelligence services have detained eight people in connection with the murder of a teacher in the northern commune of Arras. This was reported on October 13 BFMTV.

Among those detained, in addition to the attacker, are his older brother and two sisters.

It is clarified that this family is known to the intelligence services and judicial authorities. The attacker’s older brother had previously been convicted of participating in a terrorist plot.

Earlier that day in France, an unknown person armed with a knife attacked the Gambetta school in Arras (Pas-de-Calais). He killed a teacher and injured several people.

The police detained the suspect. He turned out to be a 20-year-old guy who had previously studied at this school. A video of a fight from the school grounds also appeared on social networks, where one of the participants defended himself with a chair. The footage shows that the fight moved closer to the entrance to the school, where the unknown person continued to attack the second participant.

France later introduced a maximum terrorist threat level. The decision was made by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne after a meeting at the Elysee Palace chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the family of a teacher killed in an attack on a school. He noted that the teacher saved the lives of his colleagues and students. In addition, the French leader called the incident a manifestation of “barbaric Islamist terrorism.” He added that at the same time, police managed to prevent another attack in another region of the country.