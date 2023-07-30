Sunday, July 30, 2023, 6:17 p.m.



| Updated 18:45h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The good weather on the coasts of the Region of Murcia is causing a continuous trickle of boats: up to eight barges arrived this Sunday on the coasts of Águilas and Cartagena with 95 immigrants from Algeria and Morocco, including even family members. The boats join the seven on Saturday, also arriving in the same area, and which left 66 people, as revealed this Sunday by the Government Delegation. All the rescued have been transported to the Temporary Attention Center for Foreigners (Cate), where they will be offered legal advice for one or two days and, afterwards, the NGOs will take over within a humanitarian program.

«Regarding yesterday’s figures, 8 more boats have arrived between last night and this morning with a total of 95 more people, including various family groups. New arrests of pateristas for illegal human trafficking have been made; in total between yesterday and today (Saturday and Sunday) 15 boats and 161 immigrants”, explained the source consulted from the Government Delegation, who added that in all cases they are the so-called ‘taxi boats’, whose purpose is to promote the Irregular immigration with fast routes from North Africa to the coast of southeastern Spain.

The police forces also arrested the alleged skippers of the boats for people smuggling. As reported by the Red Cross, the occupants of the boats are in good condition. Among the people who disembarked this weekend was an 86-year-old woman.