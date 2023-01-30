And on the night of Friday-Saturday, men armed with weapons opened fire in the nightclub located in the state of Zacatecas, about 670 km north of Mexico, according to the same sources.

Six people were killed on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries while receiving first aid.

Among the victims were musicians, club patrons and workers, according to local media.

Five people injured in the attack are still receiving treatment in hospital.

Last year’s violence in Zacatecas state displaced hundreds of civilians. The violence in the state is due, in particular, to the rivalry between the two largest drug cartels in the country, “Jalisco Nueva Generation” and “Sinaloa”.

In March 2022, Agence France-Presse monitored a struggle between the two gangs to control a village that was recaptured by the security forces and abandoned by its residents.

Since the country launched a military campaign against drug gangs in 2006, more than 340,000 people have been killed and 100,000 have gone missing.

Currently, former Mexican Minister of Security Genaro García Luna, one of the architects of the campaign, is on trial in New York on charges of collusion with the Sinaloa Cartel of Joaquín Guzmán.