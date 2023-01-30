According to renowned ESPN journalist Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers would be willing to transfer to your Quarterback star, Aaron Rodgersduring this low season of the National Football League (NFL).

Schefter’s sources indicate the Packers would prefer to trade someone else. franchise to Rodgers, and that the player would be buried in the situation, with which he would have no problem.

“The whole trade thing is guesswork until I decide what I want to do in the future for myself.” Mahomes said for The Pat McAfee Show, in addition to saying that being pierced “It wouldn’t offend me, and it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim.“.

broken relationship

For a couple of seasons the Packers and Rodgers have been in a complicated relationship, not being on the same page, in addition to the fact that the franchise accumulates failure after failure, after the Super Bowl won in the already distant 2011.

Still, Rodgers compromised last offseason by signing a 3-year, $150 million contract extension, only to have his best wide receiver, davante adamswas transferred to Las Vegas Raiders.

Also on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that if Green Bay decides to go for a roster rebuild, he doesn’t plan to be a part of it, so it’s obviously that he would look for a new team to continue his career.

Recent rumors indicate that the new york jets they would be one of the most likely destinations for the 4-time NFL Most Valuable Player, after 2 years of testing with Zach Wilson, who has clearly been far from the performance expected to be the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft