The first confirmations have arrived for the next edition of EICMA, the International Exhibition dedicated to two wheels held at Rho Fiera Milano. BMW Motorrad has in fact announced that it will also be present in 2024 at the sector event which currently represents the most important event at a European level for motorcycles. The specialized division of the German brand will bring its entire range of motorcycle and scooter products to EICMA 2024.

BMW Motorrad's satisfaction

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the presence of BMW Motorrad at EICMA. – explained Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad – I can't wait to experience this great show firsthand and share the immense passion that drives us with our entire community, two-wheel enthusiasts and fans of our brand.”