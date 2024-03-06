Corporation wants to hear from Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp after the testimonies of former Army and FAB commanders, Freire Gomes and Baptista Júnior

The PF (Federal Police) scheduled a new statement from Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, for next Monday (11 March 2024). He will be heard after the corporation records the testimonies of the former commanders of the Army and the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), General Freire Gomes and Lieutenant-Brigadier Baptista Júnior, respectively.

Cid is one of the main characters in the latest investigations against Bolsonaro and his allies. The lieutenant colonel reached a plea bargain with the PF after spending just over 4 months in prison for vaccine card fraud. He was released. The collaboration was approved by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), on September 9, 2023.

According to the Power360the PF will counter information given by former commanders and other testimonies, who collaborated with the investigations into an alleged coup plan to keep Bolsonaro in the Presidency in 2022.

The investigations targeting Bolsonaro and other allies of the former government involve, for the most part, evidence collected during the denunciation or evidence found in materials seized from Mauro Cid's devices.

O Power360 prepared an infographic with the chronology of the facts. Read below: