PSG will face Auxerre in Sunday’s first matchday of Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians want to strengthen their leadership ahead of the World Cup.
Leo Messi is doubtful to face the match, but his coach has made it clear that no one is going to rest, so in 90min we bet on his ownership. A comfortable victory is expected from a Parisian team that is increasingly successful.
This is the possible line-up of Galtier’s men to face Auxerre:
BY: Gianluigi Donnarumma– The Italian has fully taken over the position. It is expected that he will be able to perform on the big dates, but that is why he was signed. He will have vacations during the World Cup.
RB: Achraf Hakimi– Galtier has stated that he will go with everything to win the match, so we are betting on the ownership of one of the best right-backs in the world. Much of Morocco’s future in the World Cup depends on its level.
CB: Marquinhos– The Brazilian is one of the great defenders of the Parisian team. It becomes really difficult to think of a more important defender in the locker room.
CFD: Sergio Ramos– has not entered Luis Enrique’s list for the World Cup. When everything pointed to the fact that this year plagued with injuries would end his career, he left us stunned with a brutal fact: he has not yet lost a game with PSG.
LI: Nuno Mendes– The Portuguese winger has already become one of the best lanes on the scene. He is expected to start in one of the best teams in the world in the Qatari championship.
MC: Marco Verratti– essential. There is no word that better defines what the Italian brings on the pitch. One of the most underrated midfielders in the world.
MC: Carlos Soler– We are waiting for him as a starter to replace a Fabián who is still recovering from his injury. One of the lucky ones who has entered the definitive list of Luis Enrique.
MC: Vitinha– He has adapted like no one else. Nobody expected that it would become such an important piece so early. He points to an important piece of Portugal for the World Cup.
DC: Kylian Mbappe– the best footballer in the world with spaces and one of the best finishers of recent times. Vintage player.
RW: Leo Messi– We hope to see the Argentine despite the popular belief that there was a clause in his contract that allowed him not to play the matches before the World Cup.
IS: Neymar– There is no more unbalanced footballer in the world than the carioca when he is well. One of the most underrated footballers of the last decade.
Which key players will miss the match?
At PSG, Galtier will not be able to count on Fabián Ruiz, Pembélé or Keylor Navas, while M’Changama and Pellenard will not be at Axerre
