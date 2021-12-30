In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, Sobhi said that Egypt, represented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all the competent authorities, “is currently working on preparing a comprehensive file in this regard to be submitted along with the proposed request to the International Olympic Committee.”

He explained that this comes within Egypt’s keenness to represent the Arabs and the African continent by hosting this important global event that people await every 4 years.

The minister pointed out that Egypt has recently witnessed a development in the level of sports equipment and construction, which makes it qualified and ready to host an event like this, especially with the upcoming opening of the Olympic City of Egypt, which was established under direct directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The minister stated that he had a meeting two days ago with Algerian Mustafa Biraf, president of the Federation of African Olympic Committees “ANOCA”, who “confirmed the union’s keenness and support for Egypt to host the Olympic Games as a representative of the continent of Africa.”

Sobhi stressed that Egypt is currently working on studying all the technical, logistical and financial aspects necessary to host this tournament, in preparation for submitting the official request.

The next Olympic Games will be held in 2024 in Paris, France, while the next one will be held in 2028 in Los Angeles, America, and in 2032 it will be held in Brisbane, Brazil, while the hosting country for the 2036 session has not been decided.