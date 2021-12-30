Netflix will see the arrival at January 2022 of new ones TV series And movie available for subscribers to the famous streaming platform. In many cases these are the last seasons of the most popular shows, but there is no shortage of unreleased productions.
Netflix, the TV series arriving in January 2022
- Rebelde
- The Journalist
- Archive 81 – Alternative Universes
- The House
- Too Hot to Handle season 3
- El Marginal
- Delicious Travels: Mexico
- Ozark season 4
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
- The Orbital Children
- The Woman in the House Across from the Girl by the Window
- Stuck
- After Life season 3
- Snowpiercer season 3
Netflix, films arriving in January 2022
- 4 Half
- Brazen
- Riverdance – The Animated Adventure
- The Royal Treatment
- Home Team
- Monk: On the Brink of War
- Mother / Android
We will therefore be able to attend the fourth season of Ozark, the brilliant television series with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, as well as the third season of the television reduction of Snowpiercer based on the work created by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette.
As for the films, however, there are no sensational titles, a clear sign that in January we will be facing a month of “running in” for Netflix 2022.
#Netflix #January #series #movies #coming #subscribers
Leave a Reply