The same sources explained that “the last hours witnessed intense Egyptian communications To resume truce negotiations in Cairo.

She added: “BEgyptian invitation: A leading delegation from Hamas arrives in Cairo Tomorrow to discuss developments in the ceasefire in Gaza.”

She also indicated that “Head of the CIA, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qatari and an Israeli delegation will participate in the Cairo negotiations regarding the truce in Gaza.”

In turn, Hamas announced, on Saturday, that a delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya, a leader in the movement, would head to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip.

The movement announced in a statement that a delegation “will head to… Cairo, in response to the call of our brothers in Egypt,” noting that its demands “represent a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza, the return of the displaced to their places of residence, freedom of movement of people, relief and shelter, and a serious prisoner exchange deal.”

She stressed that these are “natural demands to end the aggression, and they cannot be given up.”

The Associated Press quoted a senior US administration official as saying that US President Joe Biden On Friday, he wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar calling on them to put pressure on Hamas to conclude a hostage agreement with Israel.